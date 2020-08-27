Hurricane Laura weakens to Category 2 while moving over Louisiana

Hurricane Laura has weakened to a Category 2 as it moves across Louisiana.

Hurricane Laura made landfall over southwestern Louisiana in Cameron Parish around 1 a.m. Thursday as a Category 4 hurricane with winds at 150 mph.

Rapid weakening was forecast, and Laura is expected to become a tropical storm later today.

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, Laura was a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph. Hurricane Laura was located about 55 miles north of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

TRACK THE STORM & MORE ON OUR TROPICAL WEATHER PAGE

According to the National Hurricane Center, Laura is moving toward the north at 15 mph. On the forecast track, Laura will move across southwestern Louisiana Thursday morning, and then continue northward across the state on Thursday afternoon.

Advertisement

The center of Laura is forecast to move over Arkansas on Thursday night, the mid-Mississippi Valley on Friday and the mid-Atlantic states on Saturday.

A storm surge warning remains in effect from High Island, Texas, to the mouth of the Mississippi River. A Hurricane Warning is in effect from High Island to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, while a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect east of Intracoastal City to the mouth of the Mississippi River.

The NHC warned of catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding in parts of Louisiana.

Ahead of the storm, evacuations had been ordered along the coast.

A mandatory evacuation was ordered in Cameron Parish, where Laura came ashore. Officials said at least 150 people refused pleas to leave and planned to weather the storm in everything from elevated homes to recreational vehicles.

In Vermilion Parish, the sheriff’s office issued a grim warning to resident choosing to ride out Hurricane Laura, rather than evacuate.

“Please evacuate and if you choose to stay and we can’t get to you, write your name, address, social security number and next of kin and put it a ziplock bag in your pocket. Praying that it does not come to this,” a Facebook post stated.

RELATED: Louisiana sheriff to residents: ‘Write your name... and next of kin and put it in a ziploc bag in your pocket’

Videos on social media showed Laura’s winds battering a tall building in Lake Charles, blowing out windows as glass and debris flew to the ground.

“There are some people still in town and people are calling ... but there ain’t no way to get to them,” Tony Guillory, president of the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, said early Thursday morning over the phone as he hunkered down in a Lake Charles government building that was shaking from the storm.

Guillory said he hopes stranded people can be rescued later Thursday but fears that blocked roads, downed power lines and flooding could get in the way. Officials said search missions and damage assessments would begin when conditions allow it.

RELATED: All hands on deck: Linemen, Cajun Navy volunteers prepare to assist as Hurricane Laura bears down

Laura hit the U.S. after killing nearly two dozen people on the island of Hispaniola, including 20 in Haiti and three in the Dominican Republic, where it knocked out power and caused intense flooding.

Laura was the seventh named storm to strike the U.S. this year, setting a new record for U.S. landfalls by the end of August. The old record was six in 1886 and 1916, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.