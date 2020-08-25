LIST: Evacuation orders in SE Texas counties and cities

article

Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana early Thursday morning as a Category 4 hurricane, and is weakening as it moves north.

As Laura approached the U.S. Gulf Coast, cities and counties in southeast Texas issued mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders.

Areas that reported minimal impacts from the hurricane are now lifting their evacuation orders and allowing residents to return home.

BRAZORIA COUNTY – VOLUNTARY EVACUATION

Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta has issued a Voluntary Evacuation for low-lying coastal communities outside the protection levee. All residents need to continue to watch Hurricane Laura closely, as the track for this storm continues to change. Be prepared and have a plan in place. Brazoria County will continue to provide updates on social media and the County website.

CHAMBERS COUNTY

Chambers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia issued a Mandatory Evacuation Order for at-risk areas of Chambers County, effective immediately.

Per the order, residents who reside in low lying and flood prone areas and those who live in trailer/manufactured homes are required to move to a safer location.

“We have been evaluating weather updates and have determined that it is in the best interest of our residents to issue this order,” said Chambers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia.

Residents who do not reside in areas indicated in this order are encouraged to use their best judgement regarding evacuation of their homes.

“Hurricane Laura is predicted to bring extremely high winds,” continued the Judge. “All Chambers County residents should take stock of their homes and make an educated decision to ensure their own safety.

When evacuating, citizens should follow the Hurricane Evacuation Routes developed by the Texas Department of Transportation and Texas Department of Public Safety. Additionally, Chambers County recommends that those evacuating bring clothing and supplies for several days.

Chambers County does not have plans to open a shelter at this time.

GALVESTON COUNTY

Galveston County residents, excluding the Bolivar Peninsula, are free to return to the County. The county says conditions on the mainland and Galveston Island are safe for residents to make the trip back to their properties.

State Highway 87 and State Highway 124 are being cleared by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and are expected to be opened later today. TxDOT is also in the process of assessing conditions and working to restart the ferry service to the Peninsula. An additional announcement will be made later today once the transportation routes to the Bolivar Peninsula are reopened.

Additional law enforcement assets have been dispatched to the unincorporated areas of Galveston County to provide added protection for residents’ properties as they make their return.

If residents reside in an incorporated city, they should listen to notices from those jurisdictions and follow any guidelines provided by their local city officials.

Bolivar Peninsula - Mandatory Evacuation

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry has issued a mandatory evacuation order for unincorporated areas of the county on Bolivar Peninsula. The order applies to unincorporated areas in the zip codes: 77623, 77617 and 77650.

City of Galveston - LIFTED

The City has lifted the mandatory evacuation and residents who left the island may safely return today. The City will be working with the state on the safe return of residents who evacuated on buses. The curfew order has been lifted, and there will not be a curfew in the city tonight.

The City says they did not sustain wind or storm damage, and water is receding in low-lying areas that experienced street flooding. As of this morning, CenterPoint is not reporting any power outages in Galveston.

Dickinson - Voluntary Evacuation

Mayor Masters has declared a local disaster due to Hurricane Laura, and has issued a VOLUNTARY evacuation order for the City of Dickinson effective August 25th at 2:00 p.m

Kemah - Mandatory Evacuation

Mayor Terri Gale has called for a mandatory evacuation for Kemah, Texas. This action is consistent with Galveston County as a precaution for the impact of Tropical Storm Laura. The National Weather Service is predicting a 5-10 foot storm surge.

League City - Voluntary Evacuation

League City Mayor Pat Hallisey has issued a local state of disaster and a voluntary evacuation order for all of League City. Residents in low lying areas including those along Clear Lake, Clear Creek and Dickinson Bayou, along with residents with medical needs and who use devices that require electricity, are strongly encouraged to consider evacuating. All residents need to be aware that City emergency response services could be limited during the height of the storm. Storm surge, strong winds, and power outages are expected during the storm.

HARRIS COUNTY - LIFTED

A voluntary evacuation order that had been declared for Harris County residents in evacuation Zones A and B has now been lifted.

Officials say there were minimal weather impacts to the county, and now that the threat has passed, residents who evacuated are free to safely return to their homes.

La Porte – Voluntary Evacuation

In preparation for Hurricane Laura, the City is issuing a Voluntary Evacuation Order for all areas of La Porte, effective immediately. Residents are encouraged to strongly consider evacuating by early in the day Wednesday.

Seabrook – Voluntary Evacuation

Mayor Thom Kolupski has extended the voluntary evacuation recommendation to the entire city. The National Weather Services has issued a Hurricane Warning for Seabrook and a Storm Surge Warning for Galveston Bay. While there is still a moderate degree of uncertainty regarding the track of the storm, Laura is now a hurricane and forecasted to strengthen to a category 3 before landfall.

The City says the recommendation to voluntary evacuate should seriously be considered by the city’s most vulnerable populations, including those who are disabled or have medical conditions. While the exact impacts of Hurricane Laura are unknown at this time, the City says there is an increased chance that some city services such as police, fire, and EMS may be affected by the storm.

Wind and storm surge are the greatest potential threats with Hurricane Laura. All residents, whether evacuating or planning to stay, should prepare their home by securing loose items outside the home including furniture, trampolines, potted plants, trash, and recycling containers, etc. Tropical-storm-force winds may arrive by Wednesday evening.

The exact track of Hurricane Laura is still subject to change quickly and all residents are urged to have a plan in place in the event of a mandatory evacuation. All non-essential city facilities will close at noon today, August 25, 2020. There will be no trash or recycling services on Thursday; service may resume on Friday depending on the impacts of the storm. While Wednesday service will not be impacted, residents should have their containers curbside by 7:00 a.m. and all containers must be secured or brought inside as soon as possible following pickup on Wednesday. Residents should not leave their trash and recycling bins unsecured during the storm.

Residents are urged to sign up for Seabrook Alerts through the city’s Swift911 notification system. Residents signed up to receive alerts may receive voice messages, text, and email notifications. Residents who are already signed up to receive alerts should review their communication preferences in the system. To register or to log in visit www.seabrooktx.gov/alerts. Alerts and updates will also be posted to www.seabrooktx.gov/Laura and on the city’s social media networks as the storm continues to move.

JEFFERSON COUNTY - MANDATORY EVACUATION

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick has issued a mandatory evacuation order for all of Jefferson County, based on the potential impact of Laura. The order went into effect at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Several buses started transported residents to Huntsville at 8 a.m.

LIBERTY COUNTY - VOLUNTARY EVACUATION

County Judge Jay Knight has issued a voluntary evacuation for Liberty County.

In the event that you decide you want to evacuate on your own and you have no place to stay you can go to the following location for shelter:

San Antonio Reception Center

254 Gembler Rd

San Antonio, TX 78219

POLK COUNTY

Polk County Judge Sydney Murphy issued a Mandatory Evacuation Order for residents currently living in "substandard housing, mobile homes, recreational vehicles — structures that are unable to withstand intense weather conditions."

Due to COVID-19, those residents that are in need of shelter are encouraged to seek assistance with family and/or friends.

If you are unable to house in another area and require shelter assistance, please contact Emergency Management at 936-327-6826 or report directly to the Dunbar Gym, at 1103 Dunbar Avenue, Livingston, TX.

Everyone seeking shelter assistance will be screened prior to entering the facility and will be required to wear a face-mask at all times. Those persons who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms will be housed in separate areas.