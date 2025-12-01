Man dies after hit-and-run near Spring; Harris County officials search for suspect

The Brief One person is dead after supposedly being hit near Spring, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. Deputies say they found a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries on Kuykendahl Road, but he died at the scene. The suspected driver was allegedly in a silver four-door sedan and left the scene.



Harris County deputies are searching for the suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian near the Spring area.

Deadly auto-pedestrian crash

What we know:

Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman reports the crash was reported at the intersection of Kuykendahl Road and Edgewood Place Drive.

When deputies got to the scene, they found a male pedestrian with life-threatening injuries, but he died at the scene despite immediate medical efforts. The driver who allegedly hit him was in a silver four-door sedan and left the scene.

According to Constable Herman, the Accident Investigation Team processed the scene with advanced mapping technology, and they were able to get video of the suspect vehicle.

Detectives are actively following leads. If you have any information, please contact our dispatch.

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been identified.

What you can do:

If anyone has information, you are asked to contact the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Office dispatch.