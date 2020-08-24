Port Arthur under mandatory evacuation as threat of Laura nears

Jefferson County, including the city of Port Arthur, is under a mandatory evacuation order as Laura threatens to become a Category 2 hurricane.

The order is in effect Tuesday at 6 a.m.

Those who don't heed the evacuation order are being told they will not have emergency services.

The mayor is telling this city of about 60,000 people to expect the weather to start turning bad Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening.

Daniel White is boarding up his home but plans to heed the evacuation order.

"I have a one-year-old so we plan to evacuate," he said.

Plywood wasn't the only hot item at Lowes on Monday. Several people were seen buying generators.

My grandparents' generator went out," said. "Beau Blanchard. "We are planning on staying so we can help those who need it."

