Chambers County issues voluntary evacuation order

Chambers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia has issued a voluntary evacuation for residents in advance of Tropical Storms Marco and Laura.

The order is in effect on Monday and is targeted toward residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

"This order is completely voluntary," Judge Sylvia said in a statement Monday evening. "We are asking residents to evaluate their locations, situations and resources and make an educated decision to protect themselves and their families."

Judge Sylvia added that Tropical Storm Laura has the potential to cause water to rise nine feet above sea level in some areas along the coast, depending on its track.

The intensity of Laura at landfall is forecast to be 105 mph, which would make it a Category 2 hurricane.

"Use your best judgment," said Judge Sylvia. "The track for this storm is still somewhat uncertain, but we are facing the potential for a high water and high wind event."

The National Hurricane Center has issued a Hurricane Watch for Port Bolivar Texas to west of Morgan City Louisiana.

For more updates visit the Chambers County website.

