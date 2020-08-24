Galveston issues voluntary evacuation order for west end, low-lying areas

article

City of Galveston Mayor Pro Tem Craig Brown has issued a voluntary evacuation for residents living in low-lying areas and west of the end of the Seawall as Tropical Storm Laura approaches the Gulf Coast.

The order is effective as of 1 p.m. Monday.

Due to uncertainty regarding the track and strength of the storm, the City says residents should be aware that changes could occur quickly. Depending on developments in the storm, the City says a mandatory evacuation of the island could be necessary as early as Monday night or Tuesday morning.

Tropical Storm Laura is forecast to become a Category 2 hurricane before making landfall late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. The cone of uncertainty stretches from Louisiana to a portion of the Texas coast.

“There is potential for the storm to track closer to Galveston, but there are still many uncertainties. However, it is increasingly apparent that Galveston is likely to feel the effects of the storm, including wind, rain and potential flooding,” the City said. “Given the potential for storm surge and high winds up to 100 mph, the City of Galveston has determined it is in the best interest of residents to issue a voluntary evacuation of the west end and low-lying areas. We urge our residents living in these areas to make preparations to leave.”

Higher than normal tides may make some roads impassable, so the City says it is important to act quickly and carefully.

Anyone who does not live or work in Galveston is encouraged to return home. The City is contacting RV parks to close their premises and have RV guests vacate.

The City is working with local nursing homes and assisted living centers to transport their residents to safety.

Anyone with special needs or concerns, or those who are medically-dependent on power, are asked to make preparations and find a safe place to stay off the island now.

