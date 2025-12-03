Tunnels found, 4 arrested during drug bust in Houston's South Belt, officials say
HOUSTON - Harris County Precinct 8 authorities shared information about a recent drug bust that reportedly led to four arrests and two tunnels discovered in Houston's South Belt area.
What we know:
On Nov. 20, Precinct 8 authorities say they teamed up with Precinct 2 to execute search warrants at a home on Kirkdale Drive.
The warrants allegedly come after a "long-term narcotics investigation."
Four people were said to be arrested in total:
- One female with warrants for Possession of a Controlled Substance
- One female for an outstanding parole warrant
- One male for Felony Family Violence
- One male charged with manufacturing or delivery of narcotics
Authorities say they also recovered methamphetamine, cocaine, three guns, and three stolen vehicles.
Tunnel found during Houston drug bust (Photo credit: Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office)
Authorities say they also discovered two tunnels under the home. It's believed the tunnels were used to hide people and drugs.
A person was reportedly found in one of the tunnels when the search warrant was executed.
What we don't know:
No other information was provided by the constable's office.
The Source: Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office.