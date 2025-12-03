Tunnels found, 4 arrested during drug bust in Houston's South Belt, officials say

The Brief Four people were arrested as Precinct 8 authorities executed a warrant on Kirkdale Drive. The constable's office reportedly found drugs, guns, and three stolen vehicles at the home. Authorities also found two tunnels, one of which allegedly had a person inside at the time.



Harris County Precinct 8 authorities shared information about a recent drug bust that reportedly led to four arrests and two tunnels discovered in Houston's South Belt area.

Houston crime: Tunnels found during South Belt drug bust

What we know:

On Nov. 20, Precinct 8 authorities say they teamed up with Precinct 2 to execute search warrants at a home on Kirkdale Drive.

The warrants allegedly come after a "long-term narcotics investigation."

Four people were said to be arrested in total:

One female with warrants for Possession of a Controlled Substance

One female for an outstanding parole warrant

One male for Felony Family Violence

One male charged with manufacturing or delivery of narcotics

Authorities say they also recovered methamphetamine, cocaine, three guns, and three stolen vehicles.

Tunnel found during Houston drug bust (Photo credit: Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office)

Authorities say they also discovered two tunnels under the home. It's believed the tunnels were used to hide people and drugs.

A person was reportedly found in one of the tunnels when the search warrant was executed.

What we don't know:

No other information was provided by the constable's office.