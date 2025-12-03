Expand / Collapse search

Tunnels found, 4 arrested during drug bust in Houston's South Belt, officials say

Published  December 3, 2025 1:21pm CST
    • Four people were arrested as Precinct 8 authorities executed a warrant on Kirkdale Drive.
    • The constable's office reportedly found drugs, guns, and three stolen vehicles at the home.
    • Authorities also found two tunnels, one of which allegedly had a person inside at the time.

HOUSTON - Harris County Precinct 8 authorities shared information about a recent drug bust that reportedly led to four arrests and two tunnels discovered in Houston's South Belt area.

Houston crime: Tunnels found during South Belt drug bust

What we know:

On Nov. 20, Precinct 8 authorities say they teamed up with Precinct 2 to execute search warrants at a home on Kirkdale Drive.

The warrants allegedly come after a "long-term narcotics investigation."

Four people were said to be arrested in total:

  • One female with warrants for Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • One female for an outstanding parole warrant
  • One male for Felony Family Violence
  • One male charged with manufacturing or delivery of narcotics

Authorities say they also recovered methamphetamine, cocaine, three guns, and three stolen vehicles.

Tunnel found during Houston drug bust (Photo credit: Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office)

Authorities say they also discovered two tunnels under the home. It's believed the tunnels were used to hide people and drugs.

A person was reportedly found in one of the tunnels when the search warrant was executed.

What we don't know:

No other information was provided by the constable's office.

The Source: Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office.

