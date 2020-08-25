Houston-area closures and cancellations due to Hurricane Laura

article

Several southeast Texas businesses are announcing closures and cancellations as Hurricane Laura approaches the Gulf Coast.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS AHEAD OF HURRICANE LAURA

Here is a list of businesses who are taking precautions ahead of the storm's arrival:

CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF HOUSTON

The Children's Museum of Houston will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 26 and Thursday, Aug. 27.

HARRIS HEALTH SYSTEMS

Harris Health System is closing all of its outpatient healthcare facilities at 12 p.m. (noon) Wednesday, Aug. 26, ahead of the possible landfall of Hurricane Laura. All facilities will remain closed on Thursday, Aug. 27.

All patients will be contacted directly to reschedule appointments.

HOUSTON CITY OFFICES

All city of Houston offices will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 26 beginning at 2 p.m. Only essential employees will be allowed.

HOUSTON HEALTH DEPT. COVID-19 TESTING SITES

Houston Health Department-affiliated COVID-19 testing sites are closed Wednesday, Aug. 26 and Thursday, Aug. 27.

HOUSTON ISD

All Houston Independent School District food distribution efforts have been canceled Thursday and Friday due to potential inclement weather from Hurricane Laura.

Curbside summer meals are canceled on Thursday, Aug. 27. Student meal delivery to designated apartment complexes will continue Wednesday, Aug. 26, but will be canceled on Thursday, Aug. 27 and Friday, Aug. 28. Both summer meal programs conclude this week.

The mass community food distribution scheduled for Friday, Aug. 28 in the NRG Stadium Yellow Lot has been rescheduled for noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29 at the same location.

HOUSTON ZOO

The Houston Zoo will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 26 and Thursday, Aug. 27. Zoo animals will be cared for during the storm by a select group of team members who will stay at the Zoo. Whether the Zoo will reopen on Friday, Aug. 28 will be determined as the weather event continues.

LEGACY COMMUNITY HEALTH CLINICS

Legacy Community Health announces the following closures due to inclement weather anticipated from Tropical Storm Laura:

Legacy San Jacinto – CLOSED WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

4301 Garth Suite 400Baytown, TX 77521

Legacy Central Beaumont – CLOSED THE REST OF THE WEEK

450 North 11th St.Beaumont, TX 77702

Legacy Beaumont Central Stagg – CLOSED THE REST OF THE WEEK

3455 Stagg Dr.

MD ANDERSON

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center’s League City location will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 26, through Friday, Aug. 28. All other MD Anderson locations (Texas Medical Center, Bellaire, Memorial City, Sugar Land, The Woodlands and West Houston) will end operations at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, and will be closed for clinic and treatment appointments on Thursday, Aug. 27.



Members of MD Anderson’s care teams will contact patients whose appointments are affected to reschedule. Patients who need to make changes to appointments on Friday, Aug. 28, or who have specific questions or concerns, can contact their care teams via secure messaging in MyChart, our contact our askMDAnderson health information specialists, 1-877-632-6789.



During the weather event, MD Anderson will continue special precautions related to COVID-19, including entry screenings, visitor restrictions and social distancing standards.



METRO SERVICES

At 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, METRO will suspend operations of all transit services in advance of the impacts to the region from Hurricane Laura.

All METROLift trips scheduled to begin after 4 p.m.tomorrow will be canceled.

Afternoon Park & Ride service will begin at 2 p.m.

METRO's RideStore will also close at 2 p.m.

These proactive measures are being taken to protect the health and safety of the Authority's customers and employees. METRO vehicles are not designed to operate safely in sustained winds above 35 mph. Additionally, local officials are recommending residents leave roads clear to allow for evacuations.

METRO's services will resume gradually when it is safe to do so.

Riders are asked to monitor METRO Twitter and Facebook pages for timely information regarding transit service. METRO also offers real-time information through its service alerts system.



MOODY GARDENS

Moody Gardens is closed ahead of Hurricane Laura's landfall in accordance with the city of Galveston's mandatory evacuation order.



SPACE CENTER HOUSTON

Space Center Houston will close Wednesday, Aug. 26 and Thursday, Aug. 27. Officials say participants registered in activities that were postponed due to the closure will be contacted with rescheduling information. The center plans to resume normal operations beginning Friday, Aug. 28. For updates, visit their website.



UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE (USPS)

With the approach of Tropical Storm Laura, and due to a mandatory evacuation, the Postal Service is providing this information for postal customers in some locations of the Texas Gulf Coast area. Effective immediately, Retail and Delivery services will be temporarily suspended at the following Post Offices until further notice.

We apologize for any inconvenience customers may experience, but the safety of both customers and employees comes first. Updates will be provided as soon as they are available. Customers can check here for further information.

· Galveston Finance, 601 23rd Street, Galveston, TX 77550

· Galveston Bob Lyons, 5626 Broadway Street, Galveston, TX 77551

· Kemah Post Office, 1129 Hwy 146, Kemah, TX 77565

· Seabrook Post Office, 1600 Main Street, Seabrook, TX 77586

· Bridge City Post Office, 900 Texas Ave, Bridge City, TX 77611

· China Post Office– P.O. Box, 305 N Broadway St, China, TX 77613

· Port Bolivar, 2500 Broadway Ave, Port Bolivar, TX 77617

· Groves Post Office, 6230 39th Street, Groves, TX 77619

· Hamshire Post Office, 25142 Highway 124, Hamshire, TX 77622

· High Island Post Office, 2008 5th Street, High Island, TX 77623

· Mauriceville Post Office, 11424 Highway 21, Mauriceville, TX 77626

· Nederland Post Office, 223 N 14th St, Nederland, TX 77627

· Nome Post Office – P.O. Box, 2285 Highway 90, Nome, TX 77629

· Orange Post Office, 500 4th Street, Orange TX 77630

· Orangefield Post Office, 5481 FM 408, Orangefield, TX 77639

· Port Arthur Post Office, 345 Lakeshore Dr., Port Arthur, TX 77640

· Crystal Beach Post Office, 2000 Highway 87, Port Bolivar, TX 77650

· Port Neches Post Office, 1324 Port Neches Avenue, Port Neches, TX 77651

· Sabine Pass Post Office, 5424 Tremont Street, Sabine Pass, TX 77655

· Winnie Post Office, 324 Hwy 124, Winnie, TX 77665

· Vidor Post Office, 285 Archie St, Vidor, TX 77662

· Beaumont Lumberton Post Office, 650 S Main St, Beaumont, TX 77657

· Beaumont South End Post Office, 3501 Avenue A, Beaumont, TX 77701

· Beaumont Tobe Hahn Post Office, 3910 N Dowlen Rd, Beaumont, TX 77703

· Downtown Beaumont Post Office, 300 Willow Street, Ste. 1, Beaumont, TX 77704

· Beaumont GMF, 5815 Walden Rd, Beaumont, TX 77707

YMCA OF GREATER HOUSTON

The following locations and programs will be closing:

Starting Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. Edgar A. Smith Family YMCA, Perry Family YMCA, Vic Coppinger Family YMCA and Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA will be closed.

Y Learning Center, Day Camp and all youth programs will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 26 - Friday, Aug. 28.

All other Greater Houston area YMCA locations will close at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Early Childhood Care will close at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26 - Friday, Aug. 28.

YMCA After School Child Care will follow school district closures. If school is canceled, YMCA After School will not be available.

All YMCA of Greater Houston facilities will be closed until at least Friday, Aug. 28. Announcement of reopening will be made the morning of Friday, Aug. 28 via the Y’s website.

