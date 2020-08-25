Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Inland Galveston County, Polk County, Southern Liberty County
6
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Southern Liberty County
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Cherokee County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 12:30 AM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 12:45 AM CDT, Cherokee County

What to do if your car takes in water

In case you can't roll the window down, a window punch can help save your life. The inexpensive tools either come in the form a keychain or a small hammer with a pointed tip.

HOUSTON - If your car begins to take in water, the Houston Fire Department wants you call for help and remember POGO. It stands for Pop the seatbelt, Open the window, and Get Out.

"Remember to pop your seatbelt first and get your children out from oldest to youngest," said Houston Fire Department Captain Beau Moreno. He adds the oldest children can sometimes help with younger children.

Moreno says to break the door windows.

"Don't bother with the windshield. The windshield is designed not to break," he explained.

If you do not have a window punch, Moreno says to use the heels of your shoes to kick the window open.

He also says do not turn the car off.

"You want to leave that power on. Let the battery short out but that also gives you enough time to roll the windows down, unlock the doors, and also leaves the lights on so in case we do see light on the cars," he added.

If you cannot get to try land,  Moreno says try to get on top of your car.

If you are unable to open a window, he says to remain calm wait until the water is over the door to open it.