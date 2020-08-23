Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issues state disaster declaration ahead of TS Marco, Laura

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a state disaster declaration ahead of the landfall of two tropical systems moving into the Gulf of Mexico.



Abbott has also requested an Emergency Declaration from President Trump and FEMA for Public Assistance Category B (Emergency Protective Measures), Direct Federal Assistance, and Hazard Mitigation statewide.



The following counties are apart of the state disaster declaration: Aransas, Bexar, Brazoria, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Galveston, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Kenedy, Kleberg, Liberty, Matagorda, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Refugio, San Patricio, Victoria, and Willacy.

The combination of Hurricane Marco, Tropical Storm Laura, and COVID-19 possibly crossing paths and impacting communities all at once, could create unprecedented circumstances, even for 2020.

"It is essential for everyone in the pathway of these storms to do everything they can to stay informed about what’s happening," Abbott said.

"We cannot let these oncoming hurricanes set us back in these advancements that we’ve made in combating Covid-19," Abbott continued.

Governor Abbott says rescue teams are now standby with high water vehicles, evacuation plans and shelter options. Additionally, mobile testing and disinfection teams are prepared to work side-by-side with emergency response teams at areas most prone to flooding in the state.

"They have seven miles of water barriers as well as contractors on call in the event that flooding occurs, especially on i-10, near Winnie. I-10 in that region can be submerged underwater," Abbott said.

Similarly, Harris County’s Office of Emergency Management is ramping up its response, with a laser focus on the threat of Laura. Staff will be working virtually and in-person, until the threat passes.

"We're in constant communication with the flood control district, fire, law enforcement and especially, public health and our medical partners to make sure that everyone's plans are appropriate for Covid and for a hurricane," said Francisco Sanchez, Harris County OEM's PIO.

Governor Abbott is also urging everyone to continue safe practices of wearing a mask and socially distancing.

Marco is expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Monday before moving towards Texas on Tuesday evening as a tropical depression.



Tropical Storm Laura, which is expected to become a hurricane on Tuesday is expected to make landfall anywhere over Southeast Texas or Louisiana early Thursday.



