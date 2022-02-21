Special hearing in Deshaun Watson case scheduled for Monday

article

A special hearing is scheduled Monday in the Deshaun Watson case. It will lead to the quarterback being deposed in 22 civil suits alleging sexual assault and misconduct, but there are still questions as to when that may happen.

Deshaun Watson's deposition was originally scheduled for Thursday, but his lawyer Rusty Hardin says it should be delayed until after the start of April.

Watson's deposition was set to happen after all 22 of his accusers had given their pre-trial testimonies, but as of late February, officials were still working to get the depositions of the accusers. They say several have been delayed or canceled for different reasons.

Hardin has previously accused Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing Watson's accusers, of creating a "circus-like atmosphere" in the case by using social media to align the public against Watson.

Watson has been accused of sexual misconduct, including lewd behavior and sexual assault during massage therapy sessions.

According to the lawsuits, the incidents occurred from March 2020 to March 2021.

There have also been 10 complaints filed with the Houston Police Department against him.

The NFL says it’s conducting its own investigation that will be finalized pending the results of the criminal charges and civil cases, leaving Watson's place in the league uncertain.

The Texans new head coach Lovie Smith reportedly wants to trade him as soon as possible, but league officials say any trades will be stuck in a holding pattern until Watson's legal situation is sorted.