23rd lawsuit filed against Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson

A 23rd lawsuit has been filed against Houston Texas QB Deshaun Watson.



The lawsuit was filed late Wednesday afternoon with the Harris County District Clerk's Office.



Court documents state that Watson asked for a massage from the woman in September and November of 2020.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the nearly two dozen victims, said the lawsuit was filed over allegations of assault and harassment.

This newest lawsuit follows several other lawsuits that have been filed in previous weeks.



On Wednesday, one lawsuit was dropped against Watson citing "privacy and security concerns."



In previous 22 lawsuits, the victims identified themselves as 'Jane Doe,' however, two women were identified during a press conference last week.

During court hearings last Friday, a judge decided that the names of some of the accusers would have to be made public.



In a statement last week, Watson’s attorney Rusty Hardin said in part, "We have said this before and we want to say it again: Deshaun did not force, coerce or intimidate anyone to do anything against their will."