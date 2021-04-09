Judge grants request to identify woman who filed lawsuit against Deshaun Watson

article

A judge granted a request by Deshaun Watson’s attorney to reveal the identity of one Jane Doe who filed a lawsuit against the Houston Texans quarterback.

During a hearing on Thursday, attorney Rusty Hardin asked the judge to allow the name to be released so that they can properly investigate and fairly assess the allegations.

MORE: Deshaun Watson's attorney announces filing of new motion

Tony Buzbee, who is representing several women who filed lawsuits, responded by saying at least one woman who came forward has received death threats, and he wants to protect the women.

State Civil District Judge Dedra Davis also mentioned the need to protect the public at large.

It’s not clear if the accuser’s name will be disclosed in public or in private between the attorneys.

Advertisement

Twenty-two civil lawsuits have been filed against Watson in which women accuse him of assault and harassment during massage sessions.

The women were all identified as Jane Does in the lawsuits, but two of the women were identified during a press conference on Tuesday.

A second hearing will be held on Friday.

RELATED: Massage therapist speaks publicly about lawsuit against Deshaun Watson

In a statement on Thursday, Hardin said, "We have said this before and we want to say it again: Deshaun did not force, coerce or intimidate anyone to do anything against their will."