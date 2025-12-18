Elderly man found dead in Harris County shed fire, fire marshal investigating
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The death of a man is being investigated by the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office after he was found at the scene of a fire.
What we know:
According to Captain Scott Douglas with the Westfield Fire Department, units were called to a commercial property on Collins Road near Eastex Freeway around 11:43 p.m.
Units arrived and saw there was a small shed fire located inside a warehouse.
An elderly man was found dead inside while crews were working to extinguish the fire, said Douglas.
What we don't know:
The cause of death is unknown and will be confirmed by the Medical Examiner's Office.
The Source: Information provided by Harris County Fire Marshal's Office and Westfield Fire Department Captain Scott Douglas.