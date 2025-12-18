Elderly man found dead in Harris County shed fire, fire marshal investigating

The Brief An elderly man was found dead at the scene of a shed fire on Collins Road by Westfield firefighters. The shed fire was located inside of a warehouse building, officials say. The case of death will be confirmed by the Medical Examiner's Office.



The death of a man is being investigated by the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office after he was found at the scene of a fire.

Man found dead in shed fire

What we know:

According to Captain Scott Douglas with the Westfield Fire Department, units were called to a commercial property on Collins Road near Eastex Freeway around 11:43 p.m.

Units arrived and saw there was a small shed fire located inside a warehouse.

An elderly man was found dead inside while crews were working to extinguish the fire, said Douglas.

What we don't know:

The cause of death is unknown and will be confirmed by the Medical Examiner's Office.