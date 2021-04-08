Deshaun Watson's attorney announces filing of new motion

article

In a statement on Thursday, Deshaun Watson’s attorney said that the Houston Texans quarterback "did not force, coerce or intimidate anyone to do anything against their will" and announced that he filed a new motion.

"When we asked Mr. Buzbee to identify his clients weeks ago, he refused and told us to file a motion," Attorney Rusty Hardin stated. "Today we filed that motion."

Twenty-two civil lawsuits have been filed against Watson in which women accuse him of assault and harassment during massage sessions.

Attorney Tony Buzbee is representing all of the women accusing Watson. The women were all identified as Jane Does in the lawsuits, but two of the women were identified during a press conference on Tuesday.

Hardin’s full statement from Thursday reads: "We have said this before and we want to say it again: Deshaun did not force, coerce or intimidate anyone to do anything against their will. When we asked Mr. Buzbee to identify his clients weeks ago, he refused and told us to file a motion. Today we filed that motion. As discussed in our filing, Mr. Buzbee’s use of anonymous lawsuits violates Texas law and the basic concept of fairness. It is clear that, for Mr. Buzbee, this case has never been about seeking justice in a courtroom, but destroying Deshaun’s reputation to enhance his own public profile and enrich himself. While I understand that anonymity often is used as a shield for victims, Mr. Buzbee is using it as a sword. While shielding his clients from public scrutiny, Mr. Buzbee continues to use their anonymous allegations to destroy Mr. Watson. This is simply not right. And we look forward to resolving these matters in court."

Last week, the Houston Police Department said a criminal complaint had been filed with their department concerning Watson. They did not provide further details.

Buzbee said at least two women provided statements to the police without his involvement.

In a statement this week, the NFL said, "The allegations are deeply disturbing and we take these issues very seriously. Immediately following news of the first allegations last month, and as has been reported, we initiated an investigation under the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy. We are continuing to closely monitor all developments in the matter."

