Harris County Constable placed on administrative leave, charged with injury to a child

Harris County Constable for Precinct 7 placed on administrative leave

Officials said Sergeant Jocelyn Ballard was arrested and charged with two felony counts of injury to a child.

According to the release, the investigation began on Dec. 24, 2025, and was conducted by the Harris County Constable Precinct Seven Criminal Investigations Division.

Officials said upon learning of the felony charges being accepted by the District Attorney's Office, Sgt. Ballard was arrested by Precinct Seven commanders, immediately relieved of duty, and placed on administrative leave.

Sergeant Ballard was taken to the Harris County Joint Processing Center and booked into the Harris County Jail.

The release stated Sergeant Ballard was assigned to the Training Division and has over 18 years in law enforcement, ten of those years she's been with Precinct Seven.

What they're saying:

In the release, officials said: "The Harris County Constable Precinct Seven Office reiterates its commitment to due process and the presumption of innocence. Public safety, accountability, and transparency remain our top priorities. Further updates will be provided as appropriate to ensure transparency."