Rodeo Run kicks off the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

The Rodeo Run on Saturday, Feb. 24, is almost here. Three young runners are on a special mission and need our community's help to reach their goal of raising $5,000 to help fight cancer.

Luke Stroehlin is training with his two best friends, Zayden Lalani and Charlie Philps, at The Village Middle School for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Run. They're running for a meaningful cause. The idea, originating from their school counselor at The Village School in Houston.

"When Luke's grandfather died, he needed a little support with that. So, oftentimes with kids, we try to figure out a way to keep that love going, where to pour that love into and for him, his grandfather was a runner and died from cancer. So being able to blend the two together was just something that really helped him through his healing journey to live that legacy on," explains Dana Sheridan.

"Ms. Sheridan said I should do something in honor of him, so he was a really big runner and he also loved to do it, so we decided to do the ‘We are Houston 5K’," states Luke.

That was the first run in his grandfather's honor. Now Luke is ready to hit the pavement downtown Houston for the Rodeo Run with his best buds. They're on a journey to raise that $5,000 to benefit The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. It's meaningful for all of them! "My great uncle passed away because of cancer," says Zayden. "I think the main reason I got inspired was because of Luke's grandpa, but then my grandma also has cancer, so I wanted to help him and also do it in honor of my grandma," says Charlie.

They've been training for months. "I get up in the morning and I go run in my neighborhood, and then we all run on Sunday at the Village track," says Luke. Camaraderie helps them set the pace for the physical challenge of running the 5K (3.1 miles). "It's fun and also, I know I'll have them by my side to keep pushing on," says Zayden. "Sometimes I go out in the morning with my dad, because he runs every morning, and I go with him and my sister and other times I just train with these two on the track," states Charlie.

They hope more than fun comes out of this, as they hit their stride to raise funds for M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. "We need all the help we can get on this! With you guys watching, we can go past our goal -that's what I hope is we can go past our goal," says Zayden.

They have the entire school backing them! The school counselor is proud of these boys, working hard while working through emotions, for a great cause. "It's just this snapshot of boys who were motivated to do it and are best buddies! People want to be like Luke, and they want to do what Luke's doing, because he always makes really great choices. Just having some way to express feelings, whether that's through art, music, sports, or for Luke being able to run and knowing his spirit of his grandfather's right along with him, I think that really helps him, along with the other two boys going through similar connections," says Dana.

Wheelchairs kick off the race on Saturday at 9:00 am, with runners starting ten minutes later, then the rodeo parade will follow that.

For more information or to sign up and support these boys, make sure to visit their website.