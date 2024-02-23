Rodeo season is just around the corner! Show off your excitement by attending the Rodeo Parade in Downtown Houston.

On Saturday, Feb. 25, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo parade starts at 10 a.m. There will be floats, marching bands, horseback riders and wagon rides.

RODEO PARADE ROUTE:

The parade route begins at Bagby and Walker streets, then travels from Travis to Bell and from Bell to Louisiana before turning on Lamar and ending at Lamar and Bagby.

According to the Houston Rodeo's website, the best places to view the parade are on Louisiana, from Bell to Lamar, Lamar, and from Louisiana to Smith.

Coordinators say you can watch the Rodeo Run, presented by ConocoPhillips from the Allen Parkway from I-45 to Shepherd/Kirby. The run on the entire parade route.

You are asked to arrive early to secure a viewing spot along the route.

STREET CLOSURES:

Streets in Downtown Houston will start closing as early as 3 a.m. on the morning of the parade and the Rodeo Run. The streets will open after the events finish in the afternoon around 2 p.m

However, some streets will start to close as early as Wednesday, Feb. 22.

PARKING:

Expect the street to be packed with people wanting to view the parade. In anticipation, be sure you have your parking planned out. Street parking will be available around the area of the parade, but parking will be available:

Alley Theater Garage

Lyric Center

1100 Smith Garage

Theater District Parking

Walker and Main Parking Garage

