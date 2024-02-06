The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is a decades-long tradition, but there’s always something new to see year after year.

This year, the rodeo runs from February 27 to March 17 with 20 days of fun, competitions and live music.

Here are some of the new things to see and do at the 2024 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Joker 360 carnival ride

This new carnival ride is a giant pendulum with seating for 16 people that swings both clockwise and counterclockwise, as well as up and down, providing an exciting g-force experience. Organizers say riders can experience high speeds and free-falling sensations at the same time.

New Offerings from Food Vendors

You can find a new favorite rodeo treat. Check out some of these food new offerings for 2024:

Asian Streetness – Wonton Nachos

Big Fat Bacon – Bacon Bourbon Caramel Cheesesteak on a Stick, Chocolate Bacon on a Stick

Cajun Cowboy – Louisiana Crawfish Cheese Fries, Churro Fries

Casa De Yummy – Quite Queso Nachos, Horchata con Cafe

Casa de Yummy - Horchata con Cafe (Courtesy Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

Corndog With No Name – Brunch Pops

Fields of Corn – Mexican Street Popcorn

Fields of Corn - Mexican Street Popcorn (Courtesy Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

FRIED WHAT !? – Lemon Cake Bar

Joe’s Crab Shack – Red Beans and Rice with Seafood

Joe's Crab Shack - Red Beans and Rice with Seafood (Courtesy Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

MiaBellas Wood Fired Pizza – BBQ Bacon Bourbon Wood-Fired Pizza

Paradise Burgers – Paradise Maple Waffle Burger

Paradise Burger - Paradise Maple Waffle Burger (Courtesy Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

Pioneer Wagon – Caramel Apple Cowboy Churro on a Stick

Pioneer Wagon - Caramel Apple Cowboy Churro on a Stick (Courtesy Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

Red Barn Biscuits – Caramel Apple Cinnamon Biscuit

Red Barn Biscuits - Carmel Apple Cinnamon Biscuit (Courtesy Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

Saltgrass Steakhouse – Chili Mac Attack Potato

Saltgrass Steakhouse - Chili Mac Attack Potato (Courtesy Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

Stubby’s Cinnamon Rolls – Sinny Centers

Teahouse Tapioca and Tea – Popcorn Chicken, Dragon Fruit Tea

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Teahouse Tapioca and Tea - Popcorn Chicken (Courtesy Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

Texas Sized Pizza/Burger & Chili Shack – Corny Cakes, Loaded Fries Pizza

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Texas Sized Pizza - Corny Cakes (Courtesy Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

The Original Minneapple Pie – MinneCookieDough Pie

The Original Minneapple Pie - MinneCookieDough Pie (Courtesy Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

The Skillet at The Ranch – Deep Fried Cowboy Croissant, Bacon on a Stick with Truffle Honey, Chicken

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The Skillet at The Ranch - Bacon on a Stick with Truffle Honey (Courtesy Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

Fried Steak on a Stick

Waffle Chix – Oreo Brownie Blast, Chicken in a Waffle on a Stick

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Waffle Chix - Oreo Brownie Blast (Courtesy Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

Yoakum Packing Co – Fried Brisket Mac & Cheese

Yoakum Packing Co - Fried Brisket Mac & Cheese (Courtesy Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

New Carnival Midway Foods

While you're strolling through the carnival midway, you can try more than a dozen new foods! The rodeo provided the following descriptions for the treats:

Cheeto Cheese Chicken on a Stick: Two pieces of extra crispy, juicy fried chicken, dipped in melted cheddar cheese and rolled in crunchy hot Cheetos, then finished off with pickles.

Cheeto Cheese Chicken on a Stick (Courtesy Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

Hot Cheeto Cheese Pickle Pizza: New York style pizza with a ranch dill sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, extra crispy sliced dill pickles, and finished with flaming hot Cheetos and a drizzle of ranch dill sauce.

Hot Cheeto Cheese Pickle Pizza (Courtesy Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

Nashville Hot Chicken Tots: Crispy tater tots tossed in a spicy, butter garlic sauce and topped with Biggy’s Nashville hot chicken and juicy pickles.

Nashville Hot Chicken Tots (Courtesy Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

Barbalicious Float: A handcrafted bubblegum soda topped with cotton candy and whipped cream, then finished with sprinkles and a pink and white lollipop.

Barbalicious Float (Courtesy Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

Texas Torpedo: An explosion of delicious Texan favorite flavors, these spicy jalapeños are stuffed with beef brisket and cream cheese and wrapped in bacon.

Texas Torpedos (Courtesy Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

Texas BBQ Slice: Texas size slice topped with BBQ pulled pork, onion, pickled jalapeno & ranch drizzle

Texas Bbq Slice (Courtesy Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

Pickle Split: Sliced dill pickle spears topped with dolewhip, tajin sprinkled

Ice Cream Chicken on a Stick: Twix on a stick twisted in ice cream, topped with white chocolate, rolled in frosted flakes and drizzled with strawberry syrup

Texas Tommy Dog: All beef Jumbo hot dog wrapped in bacon & topped with nacho cheese

Sonoran Dog: All beef hot dog, bacon wrapped and topped with grilled onion and jalapenos, diced tomatoes, mustard and cilantro mayo

Takis Corn on the Cob: Takis topped on Corn on cob or in a cup

Salsa Verde Tostielote Style in a bag: Tostitos bag salsa verde chips on top of corn on cob or in a cup

Peaches & Cream Funnelcake: Peaches & whipped cream topped on a fresh funnel cake

Peaches & Cream Funnel Cake (Courtesy Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

Churro Sundae Funnelcake: Ice Cream Sundae topped with churros and choice of sundae toppings

New Food Vendors

New food vendors to sample include Big Fat Bacon, MiaBella’s Wood Fired Pizza, The Skillet at The Ranch and Waffle Chix.

New Shopping Vendors

New shopping booths to check out this year include Angry Minnow Vintage, B and B Glass Studio, Breggy Bomb, Carolina Pickle Company, Clayton & Crume, Copper Kettle Popcorn, Dakota West Leathers, Double Trouble Boutique, Laura Lively, Lucky Ranch Style, Snakebite Creative Design, Stonewick and Texas Therasoles. New vendor HEYDUDE has also created an exclusive Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo shoe.