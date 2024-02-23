Trill Burgers, co-founded by Houston rapper Bun B, and Houston chef Ronnie Killen are teaming up to introduce two new menu items for the 2024 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

The Trillen’s Burger and the Trillen’s Brisket Fries – created by Trill Burgers chefs Mike Pham and Fernando Valladares – will be exclusively sold at the Trill Burgers rodeo booth in the Rodeo Plaza.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Trillen's Burger and Trillen's Brisket Fries (Photo credit: Dylan McEwan)

The Trillen’s Burger features two all-beef smash burger patties, American cheese, bacon and beer battered onion rings, topped with Killen’s Sweet Barbecue Sauce. There’s an optional portion of Killen’s BBQ brisket on top.

The Trillen’s Brisket Fries are Trill Burgers fries featuring Killen’s BBQ brisket, Killen’s Sweet Barbecue Sauce, white queso, chipotle aioli, pickled onions, pickles and jalapenos.

The Trill Burgers Rodeo Plaza booth will also be serving OG Burger and Vegan OG Burger combos.

There will also be four Trill Burgers locations inside NRG Stadium at Sections 115, 135, 522, and 548 that will only serve beef OG Burger combos.

Customers will be able to purchase up to two items per order at all Trill Burgers locations at NRG Park.