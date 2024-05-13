One person was shot following a fight around 11:00 p.m. at Nomad. Nomad is located at 5887 Westheimer Road in Houston.

According to Houston police, two groups of people got into a fight outside of Nomad that continued behind the building in the parking lot of another business.

During the fight, one person from one of the groups pulled out a gun and shot one of the people from the other group.

Police are unaware who the victim in the shooting is as he was transported from the scene in a personal vehicle and hasn't shown up at the hospital. HPD is also unaware of the severity of the gunshot.

Witnesses say the shooter fled the scene in possibly a black Jeep Cherokee.

When officers arrived at the scene, one man was identified by witnesses as being a part of the initial fight. Officers detained him about the fight and during the investigation, it was discovered the man detained had multiple felony warrants.

He was arrested and taken to the Harris County Jail.

The shooter nor the victim has been located at this time.

Police ask that if anyone has any information on this shooting to contact HPD or Crimestoppers.

