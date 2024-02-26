If you’re looking forward to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo but are on a budget, you can save some money by visiting on special days.

The 2024 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo begins Feb. 27 and runs through March 17.

Grounds tickets are usually $20 per adult and $10 per child. The ticket includes access to the carnival, shopping, livestock show and horse show, but does not include RodeoHouston and the concert in the evening. Carnival access also does not include rides or games tickets.

The rodeo is offering special days where you can get in to NRG Park for free or at a discount.

Family Wednesdays

On February 28 and March 13, seniors ages 60 and over and children ages 12 and under can get into the grounds for free. It does not include RodeoHouston or concert admission.

Community Day

On March 6, the second Wednesday of the rodeo, all guests can enjoy free admission to the grounds until noon. There will be additional discounts for guests, including buy one get one rides and games in the Junction. It does not include RodeoHouston/concert access.

Armed Forces Day

Armed Force Appreciation Day on Feb. 28 honors actively-serving U.S. military members and offers free admission to them and their families. It does not include access to RodeoHouston or the concert.

The following people are eligible for free NRG Park admission on Feb. 28:

Actively-serving military members in uniform and with a current military ID, and four of their family members

Spouses of actively-serving military members currently deployed with a dependent ID, and four of their family members

First Responders Day

On First Responders Day, March 4, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will honor public law enforcement, firefighters, EMS and other emergency services agencies in the Houston area.

All first responders with a badge and four of their family members will get free NRG Park admission to the grounds. It does not include RodeoHouston and concert access.