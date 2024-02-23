It never fails that you need to think about parking when attending the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, no matter if you plan to drive, take Uber, or take the Metro Rail to get there.

For those attending the Houston Rodeo, there are many parking options available.

Check out the details below, so you are not surprised.

HOUSTON RODEO ON-SITE PARKING

Public Parking - Parking will be available in the NRG Park Yellow Lot and the 610 Lot for $25 per car. Additional parking will be available at offsite shuttle locations.

Permit Parking: Permit parking is reserved for people participating in and working at the event, including volunteers, livestock exhibitors, horse show participants, and permit workers.

HOUSTON RODEO HANDICAP-ACCESSIBLE PARKING

ON-SITE PARKING:

Visitors can park in the NRG Park parking lot. Rodeo organizers have announced the availability of a limited number of ADA parking spaces at the NRG Park Teal Lot.

Entrance is Gate 14 off Murworth

Handicap Accessible parking locations include OST 1, West Loop, Monroe and Maxey.

Now you can get spaces, including van-accessible parking, for $25 per car. If you want ADA parking, you'll need a valid handicap placard or vehicle registration. These spaces are limited, so you have to be quick if you want one.

Tram Routes:

A number of tram routes are available to attend the rodeo every day from 9 a.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Blue Line: Services NRG Stadium, NRG Arena and Blue Lot daily from 9 a.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Orange Line: Services NRG Center and NRG Arena from 9 a.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Red Line: Services NRG Center and Red Lot from 8 a.m. – 12:30 a.m.

610 Line: Services NRG Park and 610 Lot from 9 a.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Yellow Line: Service of NRG Stadium's north side and yellow lot from 9 a.m. – 12:30 a.m.

HOUSTON RODEO DROP-OFF LOCATIONS

Uber & Lyft and Public Passenger Drop-Off - Drop-offs and pick-ups are in the NRG Park Yellow Lot. Enter Gate 16B off Main St. – from the northbound lanes of Main Street is the only access to the lot.

Private Bus Drop-Off - You are advised to enter the NRG Park Green Lot through Gate 13 off Lantern Point. Exit Gate 13 at Murworth/Kirby and stage on the NRG Park Green Lot side of Murworth if needed.

HOUSTON RODEO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

METRORail

The Red Line runs along Main Street through Downtown Houston, and then into the Museum District and the Texas Medical Center.

The Green Line runs through Downtown Houston and along Harrisburg Blvd. into EaDo (East Downtown) and the Second Ward

The Purple Line runs through Downtown and the Third Ward (southeast of Downtown)

The Rodeo exit is the Stadium Park / Astrodome station along the southern end of the Red Line.

If you're coming from areas along the Green or Purple Lines, you can transfer to the Red Line in Downtown Houston and ride it southbound to the Stadium Park / Astrodome station. You'll be on the train for 13 stops and the ride will take about 30 minutes.

PARK & RIDE:

There are two locations where you can park your car and catch a ride on METRO to the event.

Fannin South Transit Center - Pay $20 to park (cash only). Every passenger in your vehicle receives a round-trip wristband to ride the METRORail Red Line. From Fannin South it's just one stop to the Stadium Park / Astrodome station

Maxey Road Park & Ride Lot - No charge to park, but there is a $4 round trip ride cost per person.

Inbound shuttle to NRG Park:Weekdays 4:30-9 p.m.Weekends 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Last outbound shuttle from NRG Park:Sun-Fri 1 a.m.Sat 2 a.m.

METROLift:

METROLift customers riding to the Rodeo will be dropped off and picked up at the following location;