Are you ready for the rodeo? Put on your cowboy hat and your boots because it’s Go Texan Day.

The annual Go Texan Day serves as the unofficial kickoff to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

How do you celebrate Go Texan Day?

This year Go Texan Day is Friday, Feb. 23.

On Go Texan Day, Houstonians dress up in traditional Western attire as a way to celebrate the state's rich Western heritage. People wear cowboy hats, boots, jeans and other Western clothing.

The event is not only a fun way for Texans to showcase their Western pride but also serves as a prelude to the festivities and events that take place during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Schools and business that have special Go Texan Day celebrations can enter the Go Texans Day contest. Click here for details.

What else is happening on Go Texan Day?

On Friday, thousands of trail riders will be arriving in Houston at Memorial Park ahead of the Downtown Houston Rodeo Parade on Saturday. The eleven trail rides are coming from cities across Southeast Texas and beyond, traveling more than 1,000 miles combined.

The World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest also continues on Friday with more than 250 teams competing. Most of the team tents are by invitation only, but there are several public venues open. The cookoff began Thursday and runs through Sunday.

When is the Downtown Houston Rodeo Parade?

The Downtown Houston Rodeo Parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. The parade route begins at Bagby and Walker streets, then travels from Travis to Bell and from Bell to Louisiana before turning on Lamar and ending at Lamar and Bagby.

There will be floats, marching bands, horseback riders and wagon rides.

When does the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo begin?

Opening Day of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is Tuesday, Feb. 27. There will be 20 days of competitions, carnival rides, shopping, food and live music before the event wraps up on March 17.

Click here to see the entertainment lineup.