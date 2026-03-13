Waller County crash: 1 killed following crash involving ATV

The Brief Authorities are on the scene following a deadly crash involving an ATV in Waller County. According to officials, the crash occurred at FM 362 and Garvie Lane. Authorities said the crash involved a vehicle and an ATV.



Authorities are on the scene following a deadly crash involving an ATV in Waller County.

Waller County crash: 1 killed in crash involving ATV

According to officials, the crash occurred at FM 362 and Garvie Lane.

Authorities said the crash involved a vehicle and an ATV.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area while first responders work the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any information on the victim.

It's also unclear if there are any additional injuries in connection with the crash.