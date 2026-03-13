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Waller County crash: 1 killed following crash involving ATV

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Published  March 13, 2026 4:50pm CDT
Waller County
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • Authorities are on the scene following a deadly crash involving an ATV in Waller County.
    • According to officials, the crash occurred at FM 362 and Garvie Lane.
    • Authorities said the crash involved a vehicle and an ATV.

HOUSTON - Authorities are on the scene following a deadly crash involving an ATV in Waller County. 

Waller County crash: 1 killed in crash involving ATV 

According to officials, the crash occurred at FM 362 and Garvie Lane. 

Authorities said the crash involved a vehicle and an ATV. 

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area while first responders work the scene. 

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any information on the victim. 

It's also unclear if there are any additional injuries in connection with the crash. 

The Source: Waller County Sheriff's Office

Waller CountyNews