Winning Houston Rodeo lamb auctioned for record $1 million

The Brief The Grand Champion of the Houston Rodeo's Junior Market Lamb Auction sold for $1 million on Friday. The champion exhibitor is a 13-year-old girl from Seagraves, Texas. The winning lamb was one of four record breakers at the auction.



A 13-year-old girl made RODEOHOUSTON history with her million-dollar lamb at the rodeo's junior market auction on Friday.

$1 million lamb at Houston Rodeo auction

By the numbers:

The Grand Champion lamb from the Junior Market Lamb Auction sold for $1 million, marking the highest price for a lamb at the Houston Rodeo.

Last year's winning lamb broke the record at $450,000, according to RODEOHOUSTON.

This year's grand champion was exhibited by 13-year-old Reagan Miller of Seagraves, Texas. Miller says this is her family's first championship at a major livestock show.

The million-dollar bid came from the Hildebrand family in memory of longtime Rodeo supporter Brittany Ann Hildebrand.

Million-dollar lamb sold at 2026 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Auction (Photo credit: Houston Live Stock Show and Rodeo)

Miller's lamb wasn't the only record-breaking animal at the auction.

The Reserve Champion market lamb sold for a record $310,000, beating last year's record of $300,000.

That lamb was exhibited by Raider McPhaul of Big Lake, Texas. Raider is the son of Chase McPhaul, who reportedly died in an accident weeks before the champion selection.

The Grand Champion Market Goat, exhibited by 16-year-old Paizlee Akins, sold for a record $450,000. The Reserve Champion goat, raised of Briggs Bowers of Fredericksburg, sold for a record $250,000.