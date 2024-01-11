Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo: 2024 Entertainment lineup announced, how you can get tickets
HOUSTON - It's rodeo season time again, ya'll, and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has announced their entertainment lineup for this year's rodeo.
The rodeo features nightly live music from musicians of all genres from country to EDC to rap.
Without further ado, here's the full list for this year:
Tuesday, February 27 - Opening Day - Country - Blake Shelton
Wednesday, February 28 - Armed Forces Appreciation Day - Country - Carly Pearce
Thursday, February 29 - Christian - For King + Country
Friday, March 1 - Black Heritage Day - Hip Hop/Rap - 50 Cent
Saturday, March 2 - Country - Hardy
Sunday, March 3 - Latin - Ivan Cornejo
Monday, March 4 - First Responders Day - Country - Hank Williams, Jr.
Tuesday, March 5 - Country - Oliver Anthony
Wednesday, March 6 - Community Day - Country - Jelly Roll
Thursday, March 7 - Country - Luke Bryan
Friday, March 8 - EDM - Major Lazer
Saturday, March 9 - Country - Lainey Wilson
Sunday, March 10 - Go Tejano Day - Norteno - Los Tigres Del Norte
Monday, March 11 - Country Rock - Whiskey Meyers
Tuesday, March 12 - Rap - Bun B's All-American Takeover
Wednesday, March 13 - Rock - Nickelback
Thursday, March 14 - Country - Zac Brown Band
Friday, March 15 - Pop - Jonas Brothers
Saturday, March 16 - Country - Brad Paisley
Sunday, March 17 - Country - Eric Church
HOW YOU CAN GET TICKETS
According to RodeoHouston, the ticket sales will be done in two waves. The first wave will cover tickets for performances from February 27 - March 7 starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18. The waiting room will open 30 minutes prior at 9:30 a.m. The second wave will cover tickets for performances from March 8 - March 17 starting at 2 p.m. also on Thursday, Jan. 18. The waiting room will open 30 minutes prior at 1:30 p.m. Entering a waiting room does not place you in a first-come, first-serve order. Guests will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase tickets.
Officials said there will be a limit of 10 tickets per order. After 10 tickets are purchased, guests are encouraged to browse the verified resale tickets through AXS, the Rodeo’s ONLY official ticket provider at RODEOHOUSTON.com, to purchase additional tickets.
Standard ticket prices start at $25, plus a $5 per ticket convenience fee.
- Upper Level: $25 or $37
- Loge Level: $45
- Club Level: $65 or $70
- Field Level: $60
- Action Seats: $165
- Hess Chute Seats: $400
- Weekday rodeos start at 6:45 p.m. The entertainer takes the stage at approximately 9 p.m. NRG Stadium gates open at 6 p.m.
- Weekend rodeos start at 2:45 p.m. The entertainer takes the stage at approximately 5 p.m. NRG Stadium gates open at 2 p.m.