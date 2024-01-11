Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo: 2024 Entertainment lineup announced, how you can get tickets

It's rodeo season time again, ya'll, and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has announced their entertainment lineup for this year's rodeo.

The rodeo features nightly live music from musicians of all genres from country to EDC to rap.

Without further ado, here's the full list for this year:

Tuesday, February 27 - Opening Day - Country - Blake Shelton

Wednesday, February 28 - Armed Forces Appreciation Day - Country - Carly Pearce

Thursday, February 29 - Christian - For King + Country

Friday, March 1 - Black Heritage Day - Hip Hop/Rap - 50 Cent

Saturday, March 2 - Country - Hardy

Sunday, March 3 - Latin - Ivan Cornejo

Monday, March 4 - First Responders Day - Country - Hank Williams, Jr.

Tuesday, March 5 - Country - Oliver Anthony

Wednesday, March 6 - Community Day - Country - Jelly Roll

Thursday, March 7 - Country - Luke Bryan

Friday, March 8 - EDM - Major Lazer

Saturday, March 9 - Country - Lainey Wilson

Sunday, March 10 - Go Tejano Day - Norteno - Los Tigres Del Norte

Monday, March 11 - Country Rock - Whiskey Meyers

Tuesday, March 12 - Rap - Bun B's All-American Takeover

Wednesday, March 13 - Rock - Nickelback

Thursday, March 14 - Country - Zac Brown Band

Friday, March 15 - Pop - Jonas Brothers

Saturday, March 16 - Country - Brad Paisley

Sunday, March 17 - Country - Eric Church

HOW YOU CAN GET TICKETS

According to RodeoHouston, the ticket sales will be done in two waves. The first wave will cover tickets for performances from February 27 - March 7 starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18. The waiting room will open 30 minutes prior at 9:30 a.m. The second wave will cover tickets for performances from March 8 - March 17 starting at 2 p.m. also on Thursday, Jan. 18. The waiting room will open 30 minutes prior at 1:30 p.m. Entering a waiting room does not place you in a first-come, first-serve order. Guests will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase tickets.

Officials said there will be a limit of 10 tickets per order. After 10 tickets are purchased, guests are encouraged to browse the verified resale tickets through AXS, the Rodeo’s ONLY official ticket provider at RODEOHOUSTON.com, to purchase additional tickets.

Standard ticket prices start at $25, plus a $5 per ticket convenience fee.

Upper Level: $25 or $37

Loge Level: $45

Club Level: $65 or $70

Field Level: $60

Action Seats: $165

Hess Chute Seats: $400

- Weekday rodeos start at 6:45 p.m. The entertainer takes the stage at approximately 9 p.m. NRG Stadium gates open at 6 p.m.

- Weekend rodeos start at 2:45 p.m. The entertainer takes the stage at approximately 5 p.m. NRG Stadium gates open at 2 p.m.