Devastating storms and winds caused many Houstonians to lose power and in some instances, water.

Multiple organizations and locations in the city have opened their doors to become cooling centers so families can have some relief from the storm's aftermath and increase in temperatures. If you or a loved one needs transportation to a cooling center, you can call 311 to request a free ride.

RELATED: WATCH: Houston, Harris County leaders give update on power outages, storm damage

Here is a list of Houston area locations that have opened as cooling centers on Friday, May 17.

2 to 7 p.m.

Kingwood Community Center, 4102 Rustic Woods Drive, Kingwood, TX. 77345

Stude Park Community Center, 1031 Stude Street, Houston, TX. 77007

3 – 7 p.m.

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center, 6719 West Montgomery Road, Houston, TX. 77091

Sunnyside Multi-Service Center, 4410 Reed Rd., Houston, TX 77051

Metropolitan Multi-Service Center, 1475 W Gray St, Houston, TX 77019

The YMCA of Greater Houston also announced their locations across Houston are open as relief centers for residents who need power or to take a hot shower.

You can find a list of which centers are open by visiting their website. YMCA says the hours vary by location and there are some locations who are closed due to power.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The Houston Health Department encourages everyone to take extra precautions to protect themselves from heat-related illness and death. High-risk groups, such as adults ages 55 and older, children under the age of 4, and people with chronic illness or either overweight or on certain medications should stay inside air-conditioned buildings between 1 and 5 p.m., the hottest part of the day.