A woman from Sugar Land is on a mission to raise funds and awareness about Lupus. It affects two million people, and she's hoping you'll join her cause after she lost two of her most beloved family members to the autoimmune condition. Monique Bossett lost her mother in 2004 and her daughter in 2016 to Lupus. Her mom was 65 years old, and her daughter was only 35.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

"It has a genetic predisposition. My daughter first started symptoms in her early 30s, joint issues in her hands, then the classic butterfly rash across her face, hair loss, and that was the beginning," explains Monique.

Lupus is often a lifelong disease that can spark inflammation and pain in any part of the body. It happens when the immune system that typically fights infections attacks healthy tissue instead, everything from skin to joints and organs.

SUGGESTED: LA Browns chef creates heart healthy soul food after heart scare

Monique is now turning her pain into purpose, holding a night of style and strength to rally our community to help fight Lupus.

"I'm so blessed, so excited, as we're hosting our first fundraiser in the Ft. Bend community and the amazing medical community out here to help other families. It doesn't just affect the patient, but family and friends," explains Monique.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Her event is called FLY. That has a double meaning! First, it will be held at the Millis Group's hangar at Sugar Land Regional Airport.

"Laura and Mark Millis have graciously offered their airplane hangar, which we are so appreciative," explains Monique.

SUGGESTED: How to learn to live and thrive through grief

FLY is also the acronym for Fashion, Lupus, and You, all in her daughter Mishon’s honor, as well as her flair for fashion.

"Anything fashion, she was spot-on with that! I think about it now and she was an influencer before there were influencers. I think she is giving us a little wink that we're honoring her this way," says Monique.

Everyone is invited! You can bargain shop for a great cause there! Monique is setting up an upcycled boutique called "Style Replay" with gently used items from the city's most chic, trendy closets. Appetizers, drinks, and entertainment are also on tap. Monique says the thing that keeps her going is that she believes her daughter belonged to God before she was hers, so she believes her daughter has another important mission in life, although she still misses her every day.