The 2024 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is continuing to break records this year.

On Sunday, Go Tejano Day, saw the Rodeo's newest all-time paid stadium attendance record with 75,595 tickets sold.

SUGGESTED: Savannah Bananas sell out first-ever game in major league stadium at Minute Maid Park

Go Tejano Day features numerous festivities, including the Mariachi Invitational Semifinals and the Fiesta Charra in the NRG Center.

Sunday's concert featured Los Tigres Del Norte inside NRG Stadium.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo continues this week with performances from Whiskey Myers, Bun B, Nickelback, Zac Brown Band, The Jonas Brothers, Brad Paisley, and Eric Church on The Star Stage.

SUGGESTED: FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

For more information on tickets and additional information, click here.