The Savannah Bananas blasted their way into the Bayou City for their version of baseball called ‘Banana Ball."

The team's sold-out appearance, which was seen by over 41,000 fans at Houston's Minute Maid Park on Saturday night, was the first-ever game for the Bananas in a major league stadium.

SUGGESTED: John Cena makes Savannah Bananas debut in Tampa Bay

And boy, did the Bananas have a treat for all those in attendance on Saturday.

7-time Cy Young Award Winner and former Houston Astros pitcher Roger Clemens took the mound for the Bananas.

Also, former Houston Astros Pitcher Roy Oswalt, who was drafted by the Astros, made an appearance on the mound.

Former Astros outfielder Josh Reddick also made an appearance for the Bananas.

The full game was also streamed on YouTube. Check out all the highlights from the game below.

The Bananas defeated the Party Animals by a final score of 5-4.

The Bananas continue their Banana Ball World Tour in Baton Rouge, Louisiana for a three-game series against the Party Animals on Thursday.