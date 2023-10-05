Four Pearland firefighters were hospitalized after a fire broke out at a home Thursday.

Around 11:30 a.m., Pearland firefighters say they responded to the fire at 18000 Frazier Road and no one was inside at the time.

One of the firefighters became trapped after a wall of the home suddenly collapsed, officials report. Three other firefighters helped him out and all four were taken to Memorial Hermann Medical Center.

A Pearland Fire spokesperson said one of the firefighters remains in the hospital in serious but stable condition after sustaining burns and a broken leg after the wall fell on him.

The three other firefighters sustained minor burns and will be released from the hospital as of late Thursday afternoon.

"They arrived on scene to do their 360. They do a search before they enter the building. They had already claimed that it was defensive, which meant they were not going to enter the building. During their search, was when that wall collapsed," said Raquel Garza, a Pearland Fire spokesperson.

Garza adds that all four firefighters have been with the department for more than five years.

The property was located on a rural stretch of road in Pearland which had no fire hydrants. Garza said firefighters had to use the tanker to go out, retrieve water, and come back for the response.

The fire came under control after several hours, but the property is likely a loss, according to Garza.

Fire marshals are now trying to determine how the fire started.