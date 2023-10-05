In San Jacinto County, the Houston Humane Society rescued 47 dogs, including puppies, from an abandoned RV home on Oct. 3.

According to organization officials, all the dogs had tick and flea infestations, and some had no water, trouble breathing, and overgrown nails.

Officials say the owner of the 47 dogs surrendered their pets over to the organization.

The animals were immediately removed from the unsanitary conditions by the authorities, according to organization officials.

The Houston Humane Society is urging the community to foster these animals to give them a loving home while they recover and to relieve shelter capacity issues.

You can visit the Houston Humane Society to learn more about how you can adopt.

In order to help care for these dogs, the Houston Humane Society is seeking community donations, such as dog food or supplies from the non-profit's Amazon Wishlist, or giving donations to help provide the best care for each animal. For more information, visit their website.