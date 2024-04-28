Sunday and Monday are FOX 26 Storm Alert Days.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The biggest threats will begin late Sunday through the overnight hours, especially north of Houston.

We're locked in to an unsettled pattern for a while, too.

Stay weather aware by checking in with your FOX 26 Weather app throughout the day.

Watches could be issued later Sunday to advise that conditions are favorable for severe storms.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

If a specific severe storm is affecting your area, the National Weather Service will issue a warning for that area.