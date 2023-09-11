The Houston County Sheriff's Office and the Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) rescued sixteen severely malnourished dogs in north Harris County.

Authorities say their owner abandoned the dogs for two weeks in Crockett, prompting the HCSO to seek assistance from the Houston SPCA.

All 16 dogs are currently under the care of the Houston SPCA's animal hospital, receiving individualized veterinary attention from their staff.

After their medical needs are addressed, they will be placed in the Foster Family program to aid in their recovery. The dogs' owner willingly surrendered them to the Houston SPCA.

An animal cruelty offense is considered a felony. There can be severe penalties, including up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The Houston SPCA has a specialized team of ten members investigating animal cruelty. They work closely with HPD, Harris County Constable Precinct 1, and other law enforcement agencies throughout the Houston area.

If you suspect animal cruelty, you can report it by calling 713.869.7722 or visiting www.houstonspca.org.