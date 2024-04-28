Two people were shot at an after-hours club location early Sunday morning.

According to Houston police, two people were injured in a shooting in the parking lot of 2600 Winrock Boulevard.

There are multiple businesses in the shopping center, including multiple after-hour clubs and lounges.

Police say they received a call around 5 a.m. and found two people shot…one in the leg and one in the foot.

Both of those shot were transported to a local hospital with none life-threatening injuries.