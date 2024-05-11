Harris County shooting: Juvenile killed, another shot on Place Rebecca Lane

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is on the scene investigating after one juvenile was killed and another was shot.

Details are limited, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting took place at an apartment complex, located at 2103 Place Rebecca Lane.

Gonzalez said the two juveniles were shot. One juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Officials said the connection between the two juveniles is unknown.

Gonzalez said it's unclear if the males shot at each other, or if both were victims of other suspects.

An investigation is now underway.