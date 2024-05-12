Expand / Collapse search
Houston shooting: 1 shot in afternoon shooting in northeast Houston

By
Published  May 12, 2024 4:34pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after one person was shot in northeast Houston

Details are very limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred near the intersection of Weaver Road and Peachtree Street, just before 3:45 p.m. 

One person was shot, but that person's condition is unknown. 

No other details have been released by authorities. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 