Houston shooting: 1 shot in afternoon shooting in northeast Houston

The Houston Police Department is investigating after one person was shot in northeast Houston.

Details are very limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred near the intersection of Weaver Road and Peachtree Street, just before 3:45 p.m.

SUGGESTED: Houston shooting: 15-year-old shot, 16-year-old killed at Nantucket Square Townhomes

One person was shot, but that person's condition is unknown.

No other details have been released by authorities.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.