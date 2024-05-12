Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday night around 10:30 p.m.

According to investigators, two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16, were shot at Nantucket Square Townhomes located at 2100 Place Rebecca Lane in Houston.

Investigators say the two teens were both at home, then they went outside…and that is when multiple gunshots were fired.

Both the 15-year-old and 16-year-old were shot. The 15-year-old was taken to a local hospital and is listed as stable. The 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses say two black males, one tall and skinny, one short with dreads and both wearing black hoodies running from the scene.

Police have not yet released the names of the juveniles.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.