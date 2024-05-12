Expand / Collapse search
Houston Foot Locker Parking Lot shooting: At least 3 shot in drive-by shooting

By
Published  May 12, 2024 11:06pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after at least three people were shot on Sunday night, officials said. 

According to Houston police, the shooting occurred at 3388 Old Spanish Trail around 9:30 p.m.

Officials said they responded to a shooting and two men, one who was in his 20s, were found at a Foot Locker parking lot with gunshot wounds. 

Police said one of the men had a gunshot wound to the head and another was shot in the leg and shoulder. 

A third person, a 24-year-old female, was found at another location with a gunshot wound to her lower back. 

Authorities said all three were taken to the hospital by ambulance and are expected to survive. 

Officials said it was reported that a white vehicle drove by and shot towards a crowd of people hanging out in the Foot Locker parking lot. 

No other injuries were reported.

Police said the suspect vehicle fled the area, and no other details were provided regarding suspects. 

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. 