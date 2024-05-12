If you're one of the many Houston residents dealing with sky-high water bills, relief is on the way.

You should have received a letter from Houston Public Works in April with a set water usage amount for your home. This is part of Mayor Whitmire's Water Bill Improvement Plan to fix faulty meter readers.

SUGGESTED: Houston murder: Transgender woman runs man over, stabs him multiple times...killing him

The City has started sending out May bills on blue paper.

For accounts opened before March 1, 2023, set usage is an average of the previous 36 months, excluding last year's drought from June through December, February and March 2021 during the freeze, and any leaks on your property.

For accounts under one-year-old, set usage will be 3,000 gallons a month, based on an average for new accounts.

This is meant to give you a consistent bill until the City determines that your meter reader is working properly or has it fixed.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

If it's working, you'll get a 60-day notice before you go back to bills, based on your actual usage.

Meantime, if you use less than your set amount, you'll be billed the lower amount. Use more than your set amount, the City says it will not bill you for the extra water.

Meters not working properly will be replaced by the end of the year.

Customers can check whether their meters are working at ImproveWaterBills.org, or call (713) 371-1400 with questions. Customers can set up in-person or virtual appointments with Houston Public Works on ImproveWaterBills.org, as well.

