More drown victims found in San Jacinto River, officials urging residents to be careful

Rescue teams have recovered a 4th drowning victim from the San Jacinto River in the last 30 days.

MORE: 2 bodies recovered after 6-year-old boy, 12-year-old girl went missing in water | Missing swimmer found at Magnolia Garden

Using sonar technology, Harris County Sheriff's Deputies retrieved a man's body in his 50s late Sunday night.

Investigators believe the man was trying to swim to an island across the water. His family told authorities the man was a good swimmer and believe he may have drowned because of a medical issue.

Over the weekend, a 6-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl also drowned in the San Jacinto River near Xtreme Off Road Park. The young girl was a student at Santa Fe Middle School, according to Cleveland ISD.

SEE ALSO: 2 students from Cleveland, Texas pass away, school officials say

In a statement, the district said. "Cleveland ISD is saddened to learn of the passing of one of our wonderful CISD students. She attended Santa Fe Middle School. We also mourn the loss of the little boy who attended the BG Ramirez Charter School. Please keep the families in your thoughts and prayers."

Those familiar with the water urge people to take warnings seriously.

"Swimming in a pool then swimming here are just two completely different things. You have rip currents and different kind of currents pulling you in different ways. They strain the body. You have to be very active to swim," said Andres Torres, manager of Magnolia Gardens Park.

MORE STORIES OUT OF SAN JACINTO COUNTY

Harris County Sheriff's Deputies say people should always remember to wear a life jacket, drink plenty of water, avoid alcohol, and use the buddy system whenever out on the water.