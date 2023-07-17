2 students from Cleveland, Texas pass away, school officials say

Two students from the Cleveland area, located just northeast of Houston, have passed away, according to school officials.

Details on the students' deaths are limited, but according to Cleveland ISD, one of the students, described only as a young lady, attended Santa Fe Middle School.

The other student, described as a little boy, attended BG Ramirez Charter School.

"Please keep the families in your thoughts and prayers," Cleveland ISD said in a statement.