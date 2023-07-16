Harris County: Authorities searching for missing man, last seen at Magnolia Garden

Harris County authorities are actively searching for a missing man on Sunday evening.

Details are limited, but according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the man, who is possibly 50 years old, was said to be at Magnolia Garden, swam to a small island, then was reportedly seen swimming to the other side of the river.

Gonzalez said it's unclear if the man made it across or went under.

An active search is underway for the man including the marine unit and other support personnel.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.