2 kids in Harris County went underwater, didn't resurface near Sheldon
HOUSTON - Harris County officials are en route to the Sheldon area after a possible drowning.
Details are limited at this time, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies responded to 1927 Gulf Pump Road after two kids, approximately 6 and 12-years-old went underwater and did not resurface.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP
The HCSO marine unit and other teams are en route.
No other details have been released at this time.