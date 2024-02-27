The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating the suspects involved in a shooting at a Texaco gas station.

Authorities responded to reports of gunfire at the gas station on 18919 Highway 105 E. around 5:51 p.m. on February 26. Witnesses say two unidentified individuals shot at a man, hitting him in the leg. The wounded man managed to escape in his truck and was later found at a residence on Hidden Acres Drive in Cleveland, Texas.

Deputies provided first aid to the injured man before he was taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment. Upon arrival, investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the gas station, which showed the suspects firing at the victim's vehicle as he drove away. The suspects left the scene in a gray Mercury Grand Marquis.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800, option 3, or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP [7867] and reference case number 24A055451. As the investigation continues, community cooperation is vital in ensuring the safety and security of all residents.



