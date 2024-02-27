Constable Mark Herman's Office is investigating an incident in northwest Harris County where a man is accused of threatening children.

Authorities responded to a disturbance on February 25 in the 15000 block of Signal Ridge Way. Upon their arrival, deputies say they encountered Andrew Johnson, who appeared to be intoxicated, as the person involved in the disturbance.

Further investigation uncovered that Johnson had allegedly threatened children at the scene with a knife. Evidence, including video footage capturing the incident and text messages documenting the threats, was provided to the deputies.

As a result, Andrew Johnson was taken into custody and booked into the Harris County Jail. He is facing charges of making terroristic threats, with his bond set at $500.00 by County Court 3.







