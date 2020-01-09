HPD: Suspect pretends to point gun at officers and gets shot

A suspect was shot several times by a Houston police officer Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Martin Luther King Blvd and Bellfort St.

Police say two officers assigned to a federal task force working with the Drug Enforcement Agency were conducting surveillance at 1:22 p.m. in a black Chevrolet Silverado.

According to police, a black male wearing a backpack tried to get into their truck. Officer allegedly tried to wave the man off to get him to go away.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo says that's when the man took off his backpack, put his hand in the backpack and began pointing it at officers while saying "I got something for you."

An HPD officer shot and injured a suspect in the 8000 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. (FOX 26 Houston)

Officers fired several shots at the suspect, injuring the suspect.

Investigators found that the man had nothing inside his backpack and was trying to get officers to believe he had a gun.

The suspect has been transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital. Chief Acevedo says the suspect was taken into surgery.

