Man killed, 2 injured in shooting in southwest Houston

One man is dead and two others were taken to the hospital following a shooting in southwest Houston.

Officers responded to Meadowglen near Walnut Bend Lane around 12:10 a.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, they found three people had been shot.

According to authorities, a group of men were outside of the apartment complex when at least one man began shooting.

One person died at the scene and two others are being treated at the hospital.

Police are still searching for suspects.

Authorities say a dark-color, four-door sedan was seen leaving the scene shortly after the shooting and then went northbound. Anyone who has a better description of the vehicle or who has information on the case is asked to call police.

