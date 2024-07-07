As Tropical Storm Beryl approaches, numerous school districts have canceled classes on Monday due to expected heavy rainfall and strong winds.

NEED TO KNOW: Tracking Tropical Storm Beryl: How will it impact Texas and Houston?

Here is a list of school closures for Monday, July 8th, due to the storm:

Dickinson ISD

Out of an abundance of caution, Dickinson ISD will be closing the district on Monday, July 8 due to the potential inclement weather expected from Tropical Storm Beryl. This includes any summer employees on duty as well as all planned student activities, such as Camp Invention and Athletics Strength and Conditioning Camp. Please monitor the district website and social media for any weather updates regarding plans for Tuesday. Please stay safe as we navigate the next couple of days of inclement weather.

Cleveland ISD

Out of an abundance of caution due to the forecasted weather conditions for the greater Houston area, all Cleveland ISD campuses and facilities will be CLOSED on Monday, July 8th. This includes all summer activities, training, workshops, and professional development events.

Waller ISD

All Waller ISD schools and offices will be closed on Monday, July 8th, due to the forecasted impact of Tropical Storm Beryl.